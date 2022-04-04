Is Chirag Paswan getting close to RJD, Tejashwi Yadav?

Patna, April 4 After the bungalow row, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan is seen heading closer towards Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD these days.

On Monday, RJD national General Secretary Shyam Rajak met Chirag Paswan and discussed the current political situation of Bihar. The move came a day after an audio conversation of Chirag Paswan went viral on the social media in which he was heard asking a Panchayat member in Vaishali district to cast his vote in the MLC election in favour of the RJD.

Vaishali is the place where the RJD is contesting against the candidate of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party headed by Chirag Paswan's estranged uncle, Pasupati Kumar Paras. The polling for the 24 MLC seats was held on Monday.

"The way the BJP humiliated Chirag Paswan in Delhi and threw the belongings of late Ram Vilas Paswan, including his photograph and the statue of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was disheartening. We are not part of the LJP, still we want the 12 Janpath bungalow to be declared as national memorial of Ram Vilas Paswan. After Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, Ram Vilas Paswan was the biggest Dalit leader of the country. The act of BJP was anti-Dalit. They (the Dalits) would not forgive the BJP and the RSS for insulting such a stalwart Dalit leader," Rajak said.

"I came here to meet Chirag Paswan and console him. Ram Vilas Ji was like our elder brother. Whatever happened with Chirag Paswan, BJP is behind it. The time has come to unite together and fight with the Manuwadi forces," he added.

VIP President Mukesh Sahani also slammed the BJP over the humiliation of Chirag Paswan.

"BJP has a tendency of using and throwing away people. They have used leaders like Chirag Paswan and me during the election and now they have thrown us from the camp," he said.

