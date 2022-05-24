ISB students under scanner ahead of PM's visit, alleges CPI leader

Hyderabad, May 24 CPI national secretary K. Narayana on Tuesday alleged that authorities have placed the students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) under scanner ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the institute on May 26.

He said that the action of the authorities is undemocratic.

The Prime Minister is visiting ISB on May 26 to participate in 20th annual day celebrations and graduation ceremony the postgraduate programme Class of 2022 of the business school.

Narayana said in a statement that ISB is an internationally renowned business school and the students who pass out from here go on to occupy key positions at the international level.

The CPI leader alleged that a tight vigil is being kept on students who had posted anything on social media against the Prime Minister or in support of the democracy.

Narayana said attempts were being made to stop such students from attending the event.

Terming this alleged move as atrocious, he said everyone had a right to express his or her views. He wondered if the students were not allowed to freely express their views, how will they be educated at the reputed institution.

He demanded that the authorities immediately stop the vigil and allow the students to participate in the annual celebrations without imposing curbs.

