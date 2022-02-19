ISI chief photoshopped from Imran Khan-Bill Gates luncheon picture

New Delhi, Feb 19 The Pakistan Prime Ministers Office shared pictures from the luncheon hosted by Imran Khan in honour of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was on his first ever visit to the country.

As seen in the picture, Khan and Gates are sitting with several senior government officials at the main table. If one takes a close look at the picture, someone between Faisal Sultan and Mahmood Khan seems to be missing, as per media reports.

It was the ISI Chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum who had been photoshopped from the meeting picture as he has asked all responsible authorities not to reveal his photograph or video footage from any official meeting he attends.

"Picture on the right is (poorly) photoshopped to take out a person who sat by the door...," a Twitter user said.

In December 2021, Anjum has asked all authorities concerned not to release to the media his picture or video footage, made during any official meeting, The News reported.

It's a standing instruction for all concerned from the incumbent DG ISI not to release any of his pictures or video footage of any official meeting that he attends, the report said.

For the same reason, ever since his appointment as the DG ISI, none of his picture or video footage has been released to the media. Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib, while commenting on it, said the basic principle of intelligence services is to stay away from the media's eye

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor