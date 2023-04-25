Israel commemorates fallen soldiers, victims of attacks

Jerusalem, April 25 Israel came to a standstill to the sound of sirens at nightfall, marking its annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks.

The memorial pays tribute to soldiers killed during their military service and wars, as well as the civilian victims of attacks, reports Xinhua news agency.

The day, typically observed with national contemplation, will be followed by the country's 75th anniversary on Tuesday.

However, this year, the commemoration is overshadowed by political turmoil sparked by the far-right government's plan to overhaul the judicial system, which has triggered weekly mass protests.

Following the sirens, the main ceremony was held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem attended by President Isaac Herzog, Chief of Forces Herzi Halevi, senior military and police officers, and bereaved families.

Addressing the ceremony, Herzog pleaded to "keep this day clean of differences that tear us apart... the Israeli Defense Forces must remain above any controversy".

The commemoration will continue on Tuesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak at Mount Herzl, where the country's main military cemetery is located.

According to figures issued by the Defence Ministry, 24,213 soldiers, police officers, police wardens, Shin Bet security service agents, and Mossad agents have been killed during their service since 1860.

In addition, 4,255 civilian victims have perished in attacks.

The commemoration comes amid a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence this year.

Since the start of 2023, more than 90 Palestin militants and civil have been killed by Israeli forces.

