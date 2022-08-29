Israel hit 64 targets in Syria in 2022: War monitor

Damascus, Aug 29 Israel has hit 64 military targets in Syria by far this year, killing 45 servicemen and pro-government fighters in the bordering country, a war monitor reported.

Meanwhile, 57 others were injured in the 21 airstrikes and rocket attacks by Israel, Xinhua news agency quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as saying.

The Britain-based watchdog group said Israel has intensified its missile strikes on military sites in Syria since 2018 under the pretext of targeting pro-Iran militias.

In the latest attack on August 25, one military officer was killed and 14 civil injured in the attack targeting a weapons depot allegedly operated by pro-Iran militias in the city of Masyaf.

