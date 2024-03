Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza, dozens killed

Gaza, Dec 4 The Hamas-run Health Ministry said that Israel has launched new airstrikes on various areas in the war-torn Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens killed and wounded.

Rescue workers and medics said that Israeli airstrikes on Sunday targeted a "populated residential building belonging to the Abu Aita family in the Jabalia Camp in the northern Strip. Thirty-seven people were killed and were transferred to the hospital over the past few hours", Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed and 20 others wounded in an Israeli bombardment targeting a house owned by the Abu Jiyab family in the Abu Eskandar area, north of Gaza City, according to medics.

Moreover, the Palestinian civil defense service said that several people were killed and wounded in homes destroyed by Israeli warplanes on Yafa Street, east of Gaza City.

Earlier in the day, the civil defense service spokesperson Mahmoud Basal reported that 84 dead were transported to Al-Muamalat Hospital in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes in the recent hours.

The government's Media Office Director Ismael Al-Thawabteh told reporters on Sunday that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor