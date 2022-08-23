Israel launches plan to promote agro-tourism

Jerusalem, Aug 23 Israel has launched a plan to promote agricultural tourism in the country to boost its economy and employment.

The plan launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday includes the setup of visitor centres and support for small businesses in rural areas, for a total amount of 3 million shekels ($910,000).

The plan aims to develop economic growth engines in rural regions, with an emphasis on business entrepreneurship willing to integrate into agriculture, the Ministry said.

It added that the purpose of supporting visitor centres is to promote agricultural activities to the general public, while aiding small businesses is for diversifying employment fields available in villages, including tourism and recreation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The rural space in Israel, with its economic, social and demographic development, is necessary for the continued existence of a productive and prosperous Israeli agriculture," the Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor