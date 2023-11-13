Israel security cabinet approves closing down int'l broadcasters who 'harm national interests' (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 13 The security cabinet of Israel has approved regulations that will allow the government to close down foreign broadcasters who "harm national interests".

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Kathi is pushing for regulations to shut down the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news channel and Lebanon based Al-Mayadeen network from broadcasting in the Jewish nation.

There has been wide protests against Al-Jazeera in Israel, with critics complaining that the channel was against the national interests of the country.

Ever since Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, there has been calls within the government that the Al Jazeera network’s bureau in the Jewish state should be closed down.

With the new regulation in place, the Communications Ministry of Israel will be showing its door to the foreign networks from operating in the country.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor