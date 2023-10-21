Israel steps up preparations for Gaza ground offensive

Tel Aviv, Oct 21 The Israel Defense Forces has said that it continues to prepare for the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip with plans for the expansion of the fighting being approved in recent days, media reports said.

IDS said that the troops are conducting training in accordance with the approved operational plans.

The IDF has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the Gaza border in recent days, ahead of a major ground incursion which officials have said will begin “soon”, Times of Israel reported.

At least 4,385 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including 1,756 children, Health ministry has said.

The ministry said that another 13,561 people had been wounded.

The numbers, which can’t be verified, do not differentiate between civilians and militants. They also include Palestinians killed in IDF strikes and rockets fired at Israel which fall short.

Israel has said that it has killed some 1,500 terrorists after Hamas launched its deadly October 7 assault, killing some 1,400 people and taking an estimated 210 hostages, Times of Israel reported.

IDF said that an anti-tank guided missile was fired from Lebanon at the Margaliot area in northern Israel.

The IDF said that it carried out a drone strike against the cell that launched the missile.

Separately, another missile was launched from Lebanon at the Hanita area, the IDF said, adding troops responded with artillery fire at the source of the missile launch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor