Israel's current account surplus down to $19.8 bn in 2022: Report

Jerusalem, March 13 Israel's current account surplus totaled $19.8 billion in 2022, said the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

This is a decrease of $1.6 billion compared to the surplus registered in 2021, and of $2.9 billion compared to 2020, it said in an annual balance of payments report on Sunday.

The decrease in last year's surplus includes a $4.4-billion increase in the goods trade deficit. However, it was offset by an increase of $2 billion in the services trade surplus and an $800-million rise in the income account, which includes salaries, investments and assets.

The surplus in the goods and services trade account amounted to $17 billion in 2022, following a surplus of $19.4 billion in the previous year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor