ISRO to launch of Sun mission 'Aditya L-1', says PM

New Delhi, Aug 23 As Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while witnessing the occasion via video conferencing from Johannesburg, took the occasion to announce that ISRO is soon going to launch the ‘Aditya L-1’ mission for a detailed study of the Sun.

He also touched upon Mission Venus being one of ISRO’s goals.

“India is proving again and again that the sky is not the limit," the Prime Minister said as he highlighted Mission Gaganyaan where India is fully prepared for its first human space flight mission.

"We’ll test the limits of our solar system, and work to realise the infinite possibilities of the universe for humans," Modi asserted.

Earlier, while expressing his happiness at the success of the Chandrayaan mission, Modi said, “India has reached the South Pole of the Moon where no country in the world could reach to date with the dedication and talent of our scientists."

“Time is not far when the children would say ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke Nahi Ek Tour Ke' (the moon is only a tour away)," an ecstatic Prime Minister said.

“Our moon mission is based on human-centric approach. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity. We'll test the limits of our solar system, and work to realise the infinite possibilities of the universe for humans," he said in his video message.

The Prime Minister, who is currently in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the BRICS summit, said that "India is now on the moon!”

He stated that the country had just witnessed the first flight of the New India.

--IANS

