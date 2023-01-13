IT Department summons Trinamool MLA, councillor with tax documents

Kolkata, Jan 13 The Income Tax Department has summoned Trinamool Congress' Jangipur legislator Jakir Hossain, from whose residence and factories it had recovered Rs 11 crore on Thursday, to its Kolkata office, along with the documents related to the sources of the recovered cash next week.

Hossain, a two-time party MLA from Jangipur in West Bengal's Murshidabad and also a former minister, has also been asked to submit his detailed income tax returns, and income and expenditure documents to the department by next week.

The Income Tax Department has also summoned Trinamool councillor and the Member, Market, of Mayor-in-Council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Amiruddin Bobby to be present at the office of the department next week with similar tax related documents.

Incidentally, from Wednesday afternoon till Thursday morning, the Income Tax Department also raided a hotel owned by Bobby at central Kolkata. However, there had not been any report of recovery of cash was reported in the case of Hossain's residence, 'bidi' factory, and rice mill.

Confirming that the Income Tax department has sought documents relating to his tax returns, income, and expenditure details, Hossain claimed that the notice has not mentioned that he will have to personally be present at the department's office in Kolkata. "I will be sending all the related documents through my lawyer," he said.

However, no reaction was available from Bobby on this count.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has stood by Hossain in the matter. State General Secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh, said that Hossain, besides being an MLA, is an established businessman too. "Is there any rule that a businessman cannot keep some cash at his residence," he asked.

