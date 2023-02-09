It seems I have become equal to Modi, says Sisodia on snooping allegation

New Delhi, Feb 9 After Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday staged a protest near the Delhi Secretariat seeking the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over the allegations of 'snooping' on politic by the Aam Aadmi Party's Feedback Unit (FBU), Sisodia said that "it seems I have equalled Modi."

In a tweet in Hindi Sisodia said, "BJP people have brought a new allegation against me that I have been spying on them since 2015. Such big people, whose existence is dependent on getting CBI, ED, Pegasus to conspire against opposition leaders, if even such big people are afraid of me, then it seems that I have become equal to Modi."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP since its inception has been working with hostility towards its political opponents. "The Kejriwal government formed the FBU to keep an eye on not only its political opponents but Union Ministers, MPs, LG Office, media houses, leading businessmen and also the judges," Sachdeva said.

The CBI in its preliminary inquiry report found that the FBU formed through a Delhi cabinet decision on September 29, 2015 indulged in gathering political intelligence.

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday gave his approval to the CBI to file a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Sisodia and six others over allegations that the AAP government created a Feedback Unit under the vigilance department to collect political intelligence.

"From the careful perusal of the note, it can be unambiguously observed that there was a concerted effort by the state Government to create an agency that was outside it's mandate and not within the constitutional scheme of Governance. There seems to have been a well conceived attempt to establish an extraneous and parallel covert agency with overarching powers of snooping and trespass, without any legislative, judicial or executive oversight whatsoever", LG Saxena has observed in his order.

