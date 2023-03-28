It seems that ED has no office in BJP-ruled states, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 28 : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reacted to Directorate of Enforcement (ED) searches at different locations in Raipur on Tuesday and said that it seems that ED has no office in BJP-ruled states.

"Industrialists, businessmen, transporters, MLAs, officers, farmers there is no section left which has not been raided by ED. But it seems there is no ED office in MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka. As long as there was Uddhav Thackeray's Government in Maharashtra, central agencies were active there. When there was a change of Government there, the agencies became of no use there."

Alleging BJP's center and state leaders behind the raids, CM said "All of this is being done at the behest of BJP's state-level and national-level leaders. ED should be impartial. They don't raid Karnataka which has a '40 pc Government' and where Rs 6 Crores was found at an MLAs' residence. Ad saw a decline of 60pc in his assets following the Hindenburg report but ED doesn't raid him" Chhattisgarh.

ED on Tuesday reportedly carried out search operations at separate locations in Raipur at the office belonging to a Congress leader Ram Gopal Agarwal at Gore Parisar under Civil Lines police station and residence of industrialist Kamal Sarda at Shankar Nagar in mining and alleged coal levy scam. CRPF personnel remained present at both locations as the ED officials conducted raids.

Targeting BJP for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the parliament Baghel dissected the series of event and labeled it as Amit Shah's chronology. "Understand the chronology in the words of Amit Shah, as soon as Rahul Gandhi spoke in the Lok Sabha or did a session in Raipur, since after that the Lok Sabha was not allowed to run by the ruling party, in the name of seeking apology. On February 7, as soon as Rahul Gandhi made a statement over a particular thing, by February 16, standing in the High Court, stay was vacated in the case pertaining to 2019 and hearing was completed by March 16. The decision came on March 23 and the membership was canceled on March 24."

Bhupesh Baghel was interacting with media ahead of leaving for Lucknow.

