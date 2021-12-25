"it was our government that completed its construction" PM Modi cherish his party for the construction of  Kartarpur Gurdwara

Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually addressed the Gurpurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat. Where he listed the contribution of Shik Gurus for the nation. While addressing the Gujarat he said, "If our nation, the contemplation of the nation, the faith and integrity of the nation is safe today, at its core is the great austerity of the Sikh Gurus,".



He further added that the, "Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour and his sacrifice against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step,".



"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the whole country is dreaming together, striving for their accomplishment together. Today, the goal of the country is the revival of a new and capable India," he specially mentioned "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" mantra,while addressing.



He also spoke about the contribution of gurdwaras during corona pandemic, Modi said "The way our gurdwaras took up the responsibility of service in the difficult times of Corona, it is a symbol of Guru Saheb's grace and his ideals,".



He also cherished his party for the construction of Kartarpur Gurdwara, "The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to Kartarpur Sahib for decades. In 2019, it was our government that completed its construction," he said.