"It's just the beginning..." BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain as Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 3 : A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra Government and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said that the opposition's gathering in Patna on June 23 has begun to show its result in Maharashtra.

"You can see the condition of the people who gathered in Patna. The whole country is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; it is just the beginning. The effect of the opposition's gathering in Patna has begun to show its result in Maharashtra," the BJP leader said hitting out at the opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna which was held on June 23 to chalk out the strategies against BJP for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The mega meeting held in Patna on June 23, which saw participation by leaders from over 15 Opposition parties was called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who severed ties with the BJP to form an alliance with his political rival Lalu Prasad Yadav paving the way for a 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hussain further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing for the elections in Bihar and will get good results.

On Sunday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced an internal division as senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Eknath Shinde government along with a group of MLAs.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor