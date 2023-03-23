IUML leader slams Vijayan for silence on oppn charges in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PMA Salam on Thursday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for keeping mum when opposition raised numerous issues regarding his governance.

The IUML is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led Opposition in Kerala and Salam is its general secretary.

Salam said: "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has proved that he is a man when he withdrew all the cases registered with regards to the protests during the Citizenship Amendment Act, likewise West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proved that she is a woman, when she also did the same, but none knows if Vijayan is a man or a woman."

