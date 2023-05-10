"I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility...," Actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting vote

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 : Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep on Wednesday cast his vote in the ongoing Karnataka assembly elections and said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly.

Voting began on Wednesday morning in 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The electors will decide the electoral fate of 2,615 candidates.

"Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," said Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote.

Kiccha Sudeep had extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the high-octane elections campaign, a move which was heavily criticised by the opposition.

Earlier in the day, tied up with busy schedules, several celebrities didn't forget to cast their votes. From Rishab Shetty to Prakash Raj, others snapped at the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty came in his traditional attire to cast a vote.

Sharing the picture of himself on Instagram, the actor wrote, "We are proud to be a citizen of a democratic nation. Similarly, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility..I have voted for a better future for our Karnataka."

Prakash Raj cast his vote and shared his views, "We've to vote against communal politics. We need Karnataka to be beautiful," Prakash Raj said after casting his vote.

Kannada actor Ganesh arrived with his wife to cast their votes at a polling booth in RR Nagar, Bengaluru.

Voting is currently underway for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. According to the Election Commission of India, the majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections. Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

The assembly elections are crucial for BJP and Congress with JD-S also keen to improve its performance.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor