J-K: Union Home Secretary visits police headquarters in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 : Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday visited the Police Headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar where he chaired a meeting of the senior officers.

In the meeting, Director-General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh and other officers briefed the Union Home Secretary on measures taken to maintain peace in the Union Territory, an official said.

Earlier on Tuesday Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces arrested two terror associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian.

The police recovered incriminating materials, IEDs, arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone son of Ab Rashid Lone resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ge son of Ab Hamid Ge resident of Borihalan Shopian.

"During the course of the investigation of case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, Police in a joint operation with Army (44 RR), CRPF (14 Bn) on Tuesday arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT", the police said.

Earlier last month, five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations lost their lives in a terror attack.

The army released a statement on the incident, saying the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames after the terrorists lobbed grenades.

"Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," it said.

