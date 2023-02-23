'Jagan owes answer on his uncle Vivekananda Reddy's murder'

Amaravati, Feb 23 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an answer to the people of the state over the murder of his uncle and former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The former minister alleged that the CBI's report about the involvement of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy has further exposed the character of the chief minister and his party leaders.

Naidu was speaking at a programme at the TDP office after welcoming former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana into the party.

The TDP chief said that the CBI, with the help of technology, clearly established the role of Avinash Reddy.

"The question was who killed babai (uncle). The CBI has now answered the question by saying Abbai (nephew) killed babai," he said, adding that no one had even thought nephew would have killed his uncle.

Earlier, TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Thursday asked Jagan Mohan Reddy, whether he could reply to the issues raised by the CBI in the affidavit filed before the Telangana High Court in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Bonda Uma said that the issues raised by the CBI are really shocking. At a time when the CBI is revealing the facts about Avinash Reddy's directions to the accused Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy, Dastagiri and D. Sivasankar Reddy for the murder, the time has come for Jagan Mohan Reddy to break his silence on the matter, he said.

The TDP leader claimed that the CBI made it quite clear who designed the murder plan and who was behind it.

Stating that a copy of the CBI affidavit is being forwarded to the chief minister's official residence, Bonda Uma said that still if Jagan does not open his mouth, ultimately he has to face the consequences.

"Now, it is an open secret about how Jagan and Avinash Reddy termed the murder a heart stroke and how they distorted the facts before the public," the TDP leader said.

