Jagdeep Dhankar visits ancestral village first time after becoming V-P

Jaipur, Sep 8 Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday visited his native village Kithana in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu for the first time after becoming the Vice President of India.

He was accorded a grand welcome after he reached his ancestral village by Army helicopter in the morning.

After reaching the village, Dhankar offered his prayers at the Balaji temple here.

Thousands of people were present along the way when he travelled to the temple. After offering prayers at the temple, he reached his home where he met his friends and family members.

The Vice President also laid the foundation stone of a new building of the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in the village. Dhankhar did his studies up to Class five from here. The children also greeted him when he arrived.

Officials said that he will leave for Khatu Shyamji temple at 1.15 p.m., and will offer his prayers at Khatushyamji at 2 p.m. At 2.50 pm, he will fly back to Jaipur airport by helicopter.

