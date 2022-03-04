Jairam says BJP using fear, deceit & intimidation in Manipur

New Delhi, March 4 A day ahead of the second phase of Assembly polls in Manipur, Congress' senior observer for the state Jairam Ramesh has alleged that the BJP is using "Fear, Deceit & Intimidation" in the polls while they (Congress) is fighting with "dignity".

Ramesh on Friday tweeted, "Congress is fighting Manipur elections with dignity and faith in the people. On the other hand, BJP is fighting Moneypour elections making a mockery of democracy and the Constitution with the help of FDI - "Fear, Deceit & Intimidation."

The Congress is trying to regain power which it lost in 2017, when despite being the single largest party the BJP managed to form the government. Later the Congress also witnessed an exodus of its MLAs.

Saturday's balloting would settle the electoral fortunes of three-time (2002-2017) Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress, as well as several BJP ministers and sitting MLAs.

The 74-year-old veteran leader, Singh is contesting from the Thoubal Assembly seat in Thoubal district and is locked in a four-corner contest against BJP's Leitanthem Basanta Singh, Janata Dal(United)'s Irom Chaoba Singh and Shiv Sena's Konsam Michael Singh.

The BJP had bagged 21 seats in 2017 and came to power in the state for the first time, after stitching together a coalition government, with various parties, including the NPP and the Naga People's Front (NPF). However, this time, all three are contesting separately and have put up candidates against each other.

The Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years till 2017, had formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular.

The first phase of polling was held in 38 seats on February 28, when 88.63 per cent of 12,09,439 voters exercised their franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor