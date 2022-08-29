Jaishankar to visit UAE for India-UAE Strategic Dialogue

New Delhi, Aug 29 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be visiting UAE from August 31 to co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and 3rd India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"These meetings will provide an opportunity to both the Ministers to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE and regional and global developments. During the visit, EAM will also meet other UAE dignitaries," said a statement from MEA.

There have been regular high level interactions between India and the UAE in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid visit to Abu Dhabi on June 28 this year and met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Earlier, both leaders had also held a Virtual Summit on February 18, during which India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed and a Vision Statement was adopted. Both leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually on July 14.

The MEA said that both India and UAE are committed to moving forward in their partnership in diverse areas, including trade, investment, conventional and renewable energy, food security, health, skill development, education, culture, defence, space, consular issues and people-to-people ties.

These areas were also discussed at official levels during the meetings of the Sub-Committees of the JCM held on August 23-24, 2022.

