Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: "Omar Abdullah Banega CM," Says NC Chief Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2024 02:31 PM2024-10-08T14:31:33+5:302024-10-08T14:39:47+5:30
The National Conference has celebrated significant success in the recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which took place after nearly a decade. The party secured a notable victory, with Vice President Omar Abdullah winning from the Budgam constituency. National Conference leader Dr. Farooq Abdullah has also announced that Omar Abdullah will serve as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar, J&K | National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah says, "People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5...Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister."— Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 8, 2024
Omar has a stronghold in the Budgam assembly segment, a traditional stronghold of the National Conference, and is preparing for a key contest. While Omar Abdullah and seven other candidates are competing, the focus is on the direct challenge between Abdullah and People's Democratic Party candidate Agha Syed Muntazir, son of notable Shia leader and former Hurriyat figure Agha Syed Hassan, which threatens the NC's dominance.