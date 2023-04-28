Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to landslide

Jammu, April 28 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to a landslide, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to landslide at Shalgari, Banihal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The traffic police said that the road clearance work is in progress.

The highway remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide on Thursday as well.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

