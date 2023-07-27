Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2023 passed in LS amid chaos

New Delhi, July 27 Amid chaos and confrontational scenes between the treasury and opposition benches, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 through voice vote.

The bill proposes to decriminalise various offences in 42 laws including minor ones that invite jail term.

It was passed within half an hour after a short discussion, which saw participation of only three MPs, one each from BJP, BSP and YSR Congress, amid vociferous protests by Congress-led opposition, who were seeking the Prime Minister's presence in the House on the Manipur situation.

In fact, the opposition members became more vociferous when Union Minister Piyush Goyal was replying to the discussion on the bill, shouting: "Piyush Goyal go back!"

The opposition's belligerent attitude towards Goyal was a result of his confrontation earlier in the day with Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, Goyal said while replying to the discussion, that the legislation's aim is to reduce the compliance burden on individuals and businesses, to fulfill the twin objectives of ease of doing business and ease of living for the citizens.

It will amend almost 113 imprisonment clauses in various pieces of legislation, governing matters pertaining to the environment, air pollution, housing, and money laundering among others.

"It will remove all obstructions related to businesses and instil confidence among small businesses. Several laws will be decriminalised after the passage of this bill," the minister said.

