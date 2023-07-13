“Jangalraj returns! Kursi Kumar govt failed state over law and order”: BJP leader holds Bihar CM responsible for death of a party worker

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 : Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary on Thursday lashed out at the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, holding him responsible for the death of the party leader in Patna during a protest.

While addressing the media persons here, Samrat Choudhary vehemently condemned the state government and referred to it as a return to “jungleraj returns”.

“It all happened because of Kursi Kumar (Nitish Kumar)I am alleging directly that Vijay Singh was murdered due to Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. You murdered him, Nitish Babu. There are many party workers who sustained injuries. The Bihar government has failed the state on the law and order grounds,” the BJP leader said.

A BJP leader from Jehanabad died, allegedly during a police lathi charge, while participating in a protest by his party against the Bihar government’s teacher recruitment policy.

The BJP has been protesting against the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government and in support of the teachers’ demand to immediately fill vacancies and restore the domicile clause.

Chouhan further took a jibe at the Bihar CM and said that the situation of the state has become similar to West Bengal since Nitish Kumar has gone into Mamata Banerjee’s “protection”.

“Since Nitish Kumar went to Mamata Banerjee’s protection, the situation of Bengal and Bihar has been the same,” he said.

He further said that the BJP party will hold a ‘black day’ on Friday against the Bihar government.

“We will hold a black day tomorrow against the Nitish Kumar government. We have requested the Governor for his time. As soon as he will be in Bihar, a delegation of the party will brief the whole incident to them to take note of it. We will question the government in the Legislative Assembly why it allowed the lath charge on the protesters,” he added.

However, the Patna district administration has denied the BJP’s allegations, saying that the deceased did not even “reach” the protest site.

“Information was received that a person from Jehanabad. I have died has died. Bharat Prasad Chandravanshi, who is a resident of Nizamudipur in Jehanabad, told that they had not even reached the protest site and that there had been a stampede and many people were running back, meanwhile, Vijay Singh fell unconscious. We immediately took him to Tara Hospital. He was taken to PMCH by ambulance where doctors declared him brought dead after a while,” the administration said.

However, taking to Twitter, BJP senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi who was part of the protest said, “Arrested by Bihar police in Patna. Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge.”

Further talking to ANI, Modi said the BJP will file a case against the police officials under the section for murder.

“It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police. Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this,” Bihar former Deputy CM Sushil Modi said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) chief Chirag Paswan, while condoling the death, lashed out at the Bihar government and CM Nitish Kumar holding him responsible for the incident.

"I condole the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh, on behalf of my party... I also want to ask Nitish Kumar and the Bihar government, who is responsible for his death? Somebody was beaten to death by a lathi...those who raise their voice against the state govt is silenced by lathi...CM must answer; he is accountable for this death": Chirag Paswan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor