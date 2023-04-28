Japan's jobless rate spiked for 2nd straight month in March
By IANS | Published: April 28, 2023 03:03 PM 2023-04-28T15:03:07+5:30 2023-04-28T15:20:24+5:30
Tokyo, April 28 The unemployment rate in Japan in March increased for a second straight month, the government ...
Tokyo, April 28 The unemployment rate in Japan in March increased for a second straight month, the government said in a report on Friday.
According to the the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the rate stood at 2.8 per cent, rising by 0.2 percentage point from a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.
Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.02 point to 1.32.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app