Japan's jobless rate spiked for 2nd straight month in March

Published: April 28, 2023

Tokyo, April 28 The unemployment rate in Japan in March increased for a second straight month, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the rate stood at 2.8 per cent, rising by 0.2 percentage point from a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.02 point to 1.32.

