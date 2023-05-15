JAYS to contest elections on 80 seats in upcoming MP assembly polls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 : National President of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) organisation and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Congress party Dr Hiralal Alawa has announced that his organisation will contest from 80 seats out of 230 seats in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Alawa made the announcement while addressing the media persons in Indore on Monday. He also claimed that his party will win 30 seats.

"In the upcoming assembly polls which will be held after five months, our organisation will contest the elections on 80 seats in the State. Whether the Congress party gives tickets or not, we will try to send youths to the State assembly and Lok Sabha to fight for the tribal people," Alawa said.

Alawa, who founded JAYS organisation in 2013, got a ticket from the Congress party during 2018 assembly polls from Manawar assembly constituency in Dhar district. Alawa contested the election and won the election as well.

Now, Alawa has announced that he will contest elections on 80 seats independently under the banner of his organisation.

JAYS is set to commemorate its tenth foundation day on May 16 with celebrations in Indore and the state capital Bhopal.

Thousands of tribal people are likely to participate in the function on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor