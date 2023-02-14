JD (S) slams Amit Shah for statements on getting power in K'taka

Bengaluru, Feb 14 Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statements about retaining power in Karnataka and rejection of the family politics of the JD (S) have created ripples in political circles in the state. The JD (S) seems to be very upset and slammed Amit Shah for his remarks.

Former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, reacting to Amit Shah, questioned whether he has any idea about the Indian Constitution?

Amit Shah had stated that the people of Mandya region, from where the JD (S) receives its core strength, are going to reject it. "I have conducted a public rally successfully in Mandya. I want to ask him this. The Constitution is in place after Independence and it is a model to the world. One can choose the career of their choice as per the Constitution," Kumaraswamy said.

"We have not entered the legislature from the backdoor. We have struggled in public life and come up. After people's acceptance only we have become leaders. Do we have to take permission from them for this."

Is there no family politics in the BJP? His (Amit Shah) son is there in the BCCI. The power has been given to him violating Supreme Court guidelines. What is his achievement? How many fathers and sons are there in the BJP? Kumaraswamy questioned.

Is family politics confined to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda? This is common in all parties. According to the framework of the Constitution one can contest elections from anywhere. "I don't need his (Shah) certificate," he said.

Kumaraswamy maintained that their politics is responding to people's woes and they do not sacrifice innocents to pursue politics. "Karnataka is not Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. You see what will happen to their arrogance. What is their contribution to our state? Have they fixed the Mahadayi River dispute? They have got the Goa government to object to the project. There is no double engine government. It is a triple engine government including the government of the state of Goa," he said.

