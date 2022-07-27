JD-S slams BJP over series of murders in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 27 The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in Karnataka has slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a series of recent murders in the state.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday criticised the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state in the backdrop of murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district of the state.

"Why did the BJP government forget itself even after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha?" Kumaraswamy questioned.

"What is the benefit of showdown and statements is after the murders: After every murder BJP is trying to wake up and why the party is not able to prevent murders?"

Taking pot-shots at the BJP, the said: "As the elections are nearing there is bloodbath. Political play over the bloodshed is at its peak."

"Masood, who was killed earlier, was a poor man. Now, Praveen who is murdered now also belongs to poor family. Only sons of poor men are getting killed.

"Few organisations are pushing youths into jaws of death after misguiding them. The families are losing their members who are sole earners of livelihood for the family. Parents and young people must be aware of this," Kumaraswamy warned.

He further criticised the BJP, saying the government has kneeled before murderous organisations and it does not have the power to take action against invisible hands behind these murders.

"There are no new industries being set up in the state. Who will take responsibility in case industries start exiting the state due to law and order failure," Kumaraswamy said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor