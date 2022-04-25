JD-U, RJD oppose change in history syllabus

Patna, April 25 Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Monday objected to the change in the syllabus of the history of Class 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE).

Chaudhary said that he has not seen the original notification regarding the change of syllabus in History subject. "If such a development has taken place, I would say the Bihar government will not change the syllabus of history," the JD-U leader said.

"We cannot ignore the history of our country and world. It helps us to rectify the mistakes by referring to the past incidents. For instance, the 1971 India Pakistan war was an important part of our history when then prime minister late Indira Gandhi took the decision... and Indian forces defeated Pakistan, a new country Bangladesh was created. If we remove it from our history, how would our coming generation learn about it," Chaudhary said.

"Similarly, the Mughal era of ruling our country is also a fact. We cannot ignore it. If we remove it from history, how could we learn from it? Such incidents are an integral part of our history which we cannot ignore. The Bihar government is not going to change any lesson from history," Chaudhary said.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also said that the change in the syllabus of history was an "unfortunate" move by the Central government.

"The Narendra Modi government wants to impose RSS syllabus in the academic class and change the constitution. We strongly object to the move of the Centre," Yadav, an RJD leader, said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Jibesh Mishra said: "At present, the students are learning 'false history' which attributes to humiliation of the country. Now, the children will learn the original history of the country. We welcome the move of the Centre."

According to the sources in CBSE, lessons like Non-Aligned Movement, history of Mughal Darbars, Cold War, rise of Islamic empire in Asian and African countries, Industrial Revolution etc have been changed on the recommendation of the education ministry (HRD ministry).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor