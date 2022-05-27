JD-U yet to finalise candidate for RS polls

Patna, May 27 With just five days left for filing the nomination, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is yet to finalise a candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.

The last date of filing nomination is May 31.

On Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid homage before a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru at the Patna Junction Railway station to mark the late Prime Minister's death anniversary.

When asked by reporters about the selection of a candidate, he replied: "Wait, you will get the information about it."

On Thursday evening, Union Steel Minister RCP Singh met Nitish Kumar in the presence of JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh for 45 minutes at the Chief Minister's residence.

After the meeting ended, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh went to the wedding function of state Education minister Vijay Chaudhary's son, while RCP Singh did not make any statement to the media.

RCP Singh is considered a BJP sympathiser which may be the reason why Nitish Kumar would not want to name him as a candidate.

The situation of RCP Singh is similar to Sushil Kumar Modi who belongs to the BJP but was close to Nitish Kumar.

Due to his closeness with Nitish Kumar, the BJP reportedly sidelined him and did not give any important responsibility in the Union Cabinet despite him serving as the Bihar Finance Minister for a long time.

