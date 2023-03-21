Jharkhand: BJP protest outside Assembly against restrictions on DJ during Ram Navami

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 21 : Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Tuesday, staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly over the restriction on the use of DJ during the Ram Navami procession.

Notably, the Hazaribagh district administration has issued restrictions on the use of DJ during the Ram Navami procession. The administration has issued notices to more than 5000 people in this regard.

BJP has been strongly objecting to the matter. The party has also raised the issue aggressively in the Assembly.

Congress leader Irfan Ansari has attacked BJP on the issue accusing it of doing "communal politics" and "misguiding" the public.

Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30.

