Jharsuguda bypoll: Dharmendra Pradhan to campaign for party candidate today

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a roadshow on Sunday and campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tankadhar Tripathy for forthcoming Jharsuguda by-election on May 10.

Bypolls are scheduled to be held in Punjab's Lok Sabha constituency of Jalandhar (SC) and Odisha's Assembly constituency of Jharsuguda on May 10, the results of which will be declared on May 13, coinciding with those of Assembly elections in Karnataka.

BJP has planned to coroner ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) and Congress party in forthcoming Jharsuguda bypolls.

Ahead of the by-poll, Pradhan is scheduled to attend a massive public meeting at Jhirlapalli gram panchayat under Kolabira block and a roadshow at Jharsuguda town to support party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy in the presence of several senior party leaders.

Along with Pradhan, Union Minister Bisweshwar Tudu and several Members of Parliament Pratap Sarangi from Balasore constituency, Suresh Pujari from Kalahandi constituency, Jual Oram from Sundargarh and BJP State president Manmohan Samal campaigning across assembly constituency to win the Jharsuguda by-election.

Jharsuguda by-election was needed after the death of ruling BJD cabinet minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot dead by a cop on January 29 this year.

