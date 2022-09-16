Jignesh Mevani, 19 others sentenced to 6 months jail

Ahmedabad, Sep 16 An Ahmedabad court on Friday convicted Congress leader Jignesh Mevani and 19 others guilty in a 2016 vandalism case and sentenced them to six months imprisonment.

The Metropolitan Magistrate awarded three different sentences under the three different sections of IPC - six months jail under one, Rs 500 fine under another, and Rs 100 fine in the third.

It has stayed the operative part of the order, so Mevani and others can appeal the order before the sessions court.

In 2016, Mevani and others were leading protests demanding to name Gujarat University's Law Department as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan. The protest turned violent and the premises were vandalised. All protestors were arrested and produced before the court.

