Jitendra Singh launches 'One Week One Lab' campaign

New Delhi, Jan 6 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday launched "One Week One Lab" campaign highlighting India's global excellence in technology, innovation and start-ups.

Each of the 37 CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Labs spread across the country is dedicated to a different exclusive area of work and the "on week, one lab" campaign will offer an opportunity to each one of them to showcase the work being done by it so that others can avail of it and stakeholders learn about it.

The Minister said, with the active and constant support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all scientific endeavours since May 2014, India is scaling new heights each day in Science, Technology, Innovation (STI) eco-system.

In the "One Week One Lab" Campaign of CSIR, each of its 37 constituent laboratories, spread Nationwide, will showcase their legacy, exclusive innovations and technological breakthroughs every successive week. During the campaign each CSIR lab shall be organizing week long events including industry and start-ups meet, students connect, society connect, display of technologies, etc.

The Minister pointed out that there is a plethora of technologies developed by the Scientists and researchers of CSIR laboratories for the society, but many of them remain confined to the laboratories. There is a need to establish the resourceful connection of people (stakeholder/ entrepreneur/ student/ industry) to know more about the technologies for the advancement of the technology and the progress of the society, he added.

The Minister kicked off the campaign by inaugurating the Workshop and Exhibition on "Innovation and Sustainable Construction Materials & Technologies" organized by CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI), Roorkee with an aim of moving towards Net Zero Emission and Zero Waste.

