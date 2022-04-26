J&K DGP takes stock of Amarnath Yatra preparedness

Jammu, April 26 J&K's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited Ramban district and took stock of security preparedness at upcoming Yatra niwas in Chanderkote, transit camp in Banihal area and on the National Highway in the district for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He also reviewed the present security scenario of the district in a meeting with the officers from civil administration, army, CRPF and district police at Chanderkote.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

Interacting with the officers, the DGP emphasised that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to ensure that elements inimical to peace are not given any space to disturb peace.

He reviewed the additional security measures being taken at the National Highway. He also discussed the traffic management on it with the traffic wing officers.

The DGP also stressed on enhancing the functioning of model nakas and added that these should be functional round the clock. He said that the working with devotion and dedication in the right direction has to continue for the peace and stability of the Union Territory.

He directed the officers to use all media avenues to highlight the advisories with regard to the traffic management, cut off timings, weather etc. He directed better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Later the DGP visited Banihal to review the security arrangements for the transit camp for the Yatris. He also reviewed the security measures put in place at the newly commissioned Navyug tunnel, connecting Banihal with Qazigund.

