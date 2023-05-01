J&K L-G inaugurates 'Governance Camp' for West Pakistani refugee families

Jammu, May 1 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the 'Special Governance Camp' for West Pakistani Refugee families at Chakroi, RS Pura in Jammu.

Addressing a gathering, the Lt Governor said the special Governance Camp aims to resolve grievances, verification of pending cases, awareness about various welfare and self-employment schemes and a placement drive with a focus on eligible candidates from displaced families.

"Article 370 and 35A denied political rights and other benefits to West Pakistani Refugee families and prevented their scope of progression and upward mobility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided them with the rights enjoyed by other citizens of the country and they are no longer treated as refugees," the Lt. Governor said.

Sinha also shared the UT Administration's resolve to extend the benefits of government schemes to their families.

"The government is working with dedication and commitment to realise the dreams of the community. It is a fresh dawn, which offers the people limitless possibilities and new hope to youth. We will ensure they become architects of Jammu and Kashmir's strong and prosperous tomorrow," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the government's commitment to work for the larger interest of the displaced families.

"The Governance camp will act as an institutional structure to effectively resolve all the pending cases within a time-frame and mitigate the problems of farmers. Our thrust will be on measures for economic and social development, social justice and equality," observed the Lt. Governor.

Ownership rights of lands to West Pakistani Refugees will be ensured by the UT administration on the directions of the Central Government, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor further assured every possible support and assistance from the government to the youth of West Pakistani refugee families in their entrepreneurial and business ventures.

