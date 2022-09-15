J&K to declare Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday as public holiday
By IANS | Published: September 15, 2022 09:48 PM 2022-09-15T21:48:03+5:30 2022-09-15T21:55:26+5:30
Jammu, Sep 15 The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to declare Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary on ...
Jammu, Sep 15 The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to declare Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary on September 23 as a public holiday. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, an official statement said on Thursday.
The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members, head of the J&K transport union, among others, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
"The government has taken a decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's rich legacy," Sinha said.
Pertinently, on the direction of the L-G, a four-member committee was constituted by the UT administration earlier this year to examine the public demand regarding declaring Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary as public holiday.
Hari Singh (1895-1961) was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app