Jordan condemns Israel's decision to expand settlements
By IANS | Published: June 19, 2023 03:48 AM2023-06-19T03:48:03+5:302023-06-19T04:55:22+5:30
Amman, June 19 Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli government's decision to expedite construction and ...
Amman, June 19 Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli government's decision to expedite construction and expansion of settlements by granting a "hardline minister control over settlement planning".
Describing the settlement expansion and displacement of residents as a blatant violation and a grave breach of the international law, Sinan Majali, the ministry spokesman, called for immediate action by the international community to halt Israeli unilateral measures, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a ministry statement.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app