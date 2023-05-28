Justice being done to Azam Khan now: Shivpal

Kanpur (UP), May 28 Samajwadi Party national general secretary, Shivpal Yadav, has said that Azam Khan was implicated in a false case and justice was now being delivered with his acquittal by higher court.

He said, "I believe justice will be delivered in all false cases. Soon, Irfan Solanki, SP MLA from Kanpur, too will get justice and so will Afzal Ansari, MP from Ghazipur."

SP leader Azam Khan was recently acquitted by the MP/MLA court (session trial) in a hate speech case.

On Wednesday, the sessions court rejected the order of punishment in the case of inflammatory speech.

It is the same case of inflammatory speech, in which Azam Khan was tried and sentenced to three years in jail. After the sentence was pronounced by the lower court, an appeal was made against it in the sessions court on behalf of Azam Khan.

Shivpal said he believed justice will be done with everyone who has been sent to jail by BJP in false cases.

On being questioned about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal said, "SP will contest the 2024 elections taking all opposition parties together."



