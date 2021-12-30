Kalicharan Maharaj shouldn't be called saint but 'devil': RJD MP Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP and party spokesperson Manoj Jha on Thursday said that religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj who has been arrested for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, should not be called a saint but a "devil".

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "Threats of mass execution for the minority community were given there. We have a great tradition of saints. But, the people like them should not be called saints, only the word 'devil' is the appropriate word for such people."

The RJD leader said that such genocidal statements may create a civil war-like situation.

Jha further criticized the allegations of non-compliance of procedures on the Chhattisgarh Police by the Madhya Pradesh government on the arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj.

"Now when Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested, the Madhya Pradesh government has objection to the procedure. It is difficult to understand the point of view of the Madhya Pradesh government. It means Madhya Pradesh is supporting Kalicharan Maharaj," added the RJD MP.

Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho by Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday morning and charged with sedition for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal.

Following his arrest, Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the Madhya Pradesh police.

( With inputs from ANI )

