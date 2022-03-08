Kamal Haasan's MNM to felicitate women achievers

Chennai, March 8 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) of South Indian superstar turned politician Kamal Haasan is to felicitate women achievers in various fields.

The party on Tuesday called for recommendations from the public for its Women Achievers Award 2022.

MNM vice president R. Thangavelu in a statement said that women who were excelling as sanitary workers, teachers, doctors, drivers, and in other fields will receive the award from Kamal Haasan.

The party vice president in the statement said that those who wanted to recommend women achievers can do so through the website, www.maiam.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor