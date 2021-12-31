Kannada body demands ban on Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti, Shiv Sena

Bengaluru, Dec 31 The members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday demanding ban on Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena.

President T.A. Narayan Gowda urged in the memorandum that due to indulgence and provocation of politic and the government of Maharashtra, peace in the bordering district of Belagavi was being disturbed.

"The MES party is funded from Maharashtra to provoke the Marathi speaking people living in Karnataka against the Kannada people and this has been happening for many decades. Now, along with MES, Shiv Sena also joined hands to disturb peace and harmony in the region.

"Maharashtra state politic have left no options to wrestle Belagavi into their state. They also got Meher Chand Mahajan Commission established and the commission finally gave the report that Belagavi is part of Karnataka," Narayana Gowda stated. The matter is now with the Supreme Court and the Union Government has submitted an affidavit before the court that Belagavi is a part of Karnataka. Knowing well that they can't get Belagavi through legal means, they are trying to disturb the peace, law and order situation in the state, he charged.

"The MES and Shiv Sena parties are indulging in organised crime activities in Belagavi. They are fomenting hatred and encouraging violence between the Kannada and Marathi speaking people. The people of Belagavi are leading their lives under fear of violence. Hence, both the parties have to be banned," the memorandum stated.

It also said, "The legal process should be initiated in that direction and recommendation should go from the Governor's office to the Union government to start the proceedings."

