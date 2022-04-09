Karauli violence: Rajasthan BJP delegation to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday

A Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will submit a memorandum on the Karauli violence case to Governor Kalraj Mishra on April 11.

The delegation will include BJP State President Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other state leaders of the BJP.

The BJP delegation will submit a memorandum to the Governor and seek justice and financial support for the victims and strict action against the culprits.

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia had informed that a 10-member committee headed by Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore was formed to investigate the Karauli violence.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Thursday appointed IAS Kailash Chand Meena as the new investigating officer in the Karauli incident case and asked him to submit the report of investigation within 15 days.

This comes following a stone-pelting incident that was reported on April 2, Saturday during a religious procession. Soon, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed and the internet was shut down.

The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation in the case.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation."

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state. This comes after violent clashes in Karauli city of Rajasthan.

Notably, the Rajasthan Congress had also formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident. The Committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav.

( With inputs from ANI )

