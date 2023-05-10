Karnataka Polls: "Congress will come to power..." says Mallikarjun Kharge

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 10 : Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday cast his vote in Kalaburagi's Basava Nagar and said the Congress will come to power with a majority.

"I've been voting at that polling booth for the last 55 years. Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, I feel that my party will come to power and we will win with the majority," says Kharge.

"Poor people live there and my principle is to give my vote to the poor, that is why I and my wife go there every time to give our vote," he said.

Accomped by his wife Radhabai Kharge, Congress national president cast his vote at a polling station in Basava Nagar at Kirti School.

Before heading to the polling station to cast his vote, Kharge said, "Congress party will win the election with a thumping majority...We will get more than 130-135 seats."

Earlier in the day, Kharge took to Twitter to urge voters, especially first-time voters to come out and participate in the democratic process for a better future.

"People of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time to vote in large numbers. We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," Kharge tweeted.

Congress leader KJ George also casts his vote and urged people to cast their votes, stating "It is the best way to participate in democracy."

"We exercised our franchise. Have you done so yet? I urge everyone to do the appropriate thing. Go and cast your vote. It's the best way to participate in democracy. Don't lose your chance to be part of the change, the stability and progressive state we all wish to see. Vote to make #Karnataka strong!" George tweeted.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters.

According to the Election Commission of India, 37.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm with Udupi district seeing the highest polling at 47.79 per cent.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded 29.41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm while it was 29.90 per cent in BBMP (North).

BBMP (South) saw a voting percentage of 30.68 per cent, Bagalkot 40.87 per cent, Bangalore Rural 40.16 per cent, Bangalore Urban 31.54 per cent, Belgaum 37.48 and Bellary 39.74 per cent till 1 pm.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 44.17 per cent voter turnout, Bijapur 36.55 per cent, Davanagere 38.64 per cent, Uttara Kannada 42.43 per cent and Tumkur 40.60 per cent.

The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state BJP, Congress and JD(S) - with their last chance to woo the voters.

Voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

