Karnataka polls: People will teach a lesson to Congress, says CM Bommai

Ballari (Karnataka) [India], April 29 : Congress leaders say that those who avail reservation benefits are beggars, but are SC, ST, OBC, and Lingayats beggars? asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai adding that people will teach a lesson to the Congress Party.

Speaking at a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate M.S.Somalingappa in Siraguppa on Saturday, he said Somalingappa has developed the constituency fast and he too wished to develop his constituency as done in Siraguppa. Among the development works are a college and Kanaka Bhavana. All these happened due to the BJP Government. As many as 54 lakh farmers have benefited from the Kisan Samman scheme thanks to the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 1.5 crore people have got the Ayushman card; 13 lakh houses have been constructed and 40 lakh houses have got drinking water connections, he said.

"After I became the CM, the 'Vidydhi' scheme was implemented to help the children of farmers, fishermen, and agricultural labourers. For youths and women, the government implemented Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti and Stree Samarthya schemes respectively. I took a bold step to hike the quota for SC/ST thanks to the inspiration from Buddha, Basavanna, Valmiki, Kanakadasa, and our favourite PM Narendra Modi. Let the Congress stop us if they have the guts", the CM said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor