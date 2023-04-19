Karnataka polls: Yediyurappa holds roadshow in Shikaripur as son Vijayendra set to file nomination

Shikaripura (Karnataka) [India], April 19 : People of Shikaripura in the poll-bound Karnataka were filled with euphoria as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held a roadshow in the district.

The roadshow comes ahead of his son BY Vijayendra's filing of nomination from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency today.

People thronged the roads in large numbers and waved BJP's flag.

Several other leaders across parties will also file their nominations today including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Shiggaon, and Congress leader Siddaramaiah for Varuna.

Congress turncoat Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination today from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, BY Vijayendra, who got the party ticket from Shikaripura hit out at Congress for creating a divide in the Lingayat community and assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP enjoy the full support of the community.

This comes after Jagadish Shettar became the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling BJP and join Congress in less than a week. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress.

While talking to , Vijayendra said, "People in Karnataka know who has ditched the Lingayat community. Everyone knows that it was the Congress party that fought against the Lingayat community. So, I am confident, not only the lingayat community but every section of other communities will support BJP and they will support Narendra Modi ji."

"The Lingayat community is not with the family but with BJP. Ofcourse we are happy and proud that they have trusted Yediyurappa's leadership and at the same time they trust PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership also. The community is strongly behind BJP and the Prime Minister," he added.

Exuding happiness for contesting his first election from Shikaripura, Vijayendra said that the constituency has blessed his father for nearly 40 years.

"Shikaripura constituency is important for BJP. For the past 40 years, the constituency has been blessing my father Yediyurappa ji. I am happy that I will be contesting my first election from this constituency," he said.

On contesting the forthcoming elections without Yediyurappa, he said, "This is a challenge in front of the BJP. This is because it is the first time that we are contesting the elections without Yediyurappa ji. Despite the resignation, Yediyurappa is leading from the front so we believe that under his leadership and the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai, we will come back to power in Karnataka."

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

