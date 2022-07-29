KCR, Akhilesh deliberate on 'national politics', other issues

New Delhi, July 29 In the national capital on a 3-day visit, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Over the past few months Rao has been talking of his entry into national politics and counter the BJP. He has been trying to forge an alternative to the BJP and Congress parties.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, had arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night.

On Friday, he met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The two leaders met at KCR's official residence here and reportedly discussed the current political scenario in the country.

The meeting lasted for around an hour. Akhilesh Yadav was accompanied by Ram Gopal Yadav, general secretary of the Samajwadi Party.

With BJP raising the ante against the ruling TRS party in Telangana, the two parties are facing off against each other.

In recent times, KCR has become a vociferous critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. KCR had announced his support for the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Over the past few months, KCR has been visiting different states to meet the leaders of various non-Congress opposition parties.

As part of his national thrust, KCR has earlier met Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, M.K. Stalin, and H.D. Deve Gowda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor